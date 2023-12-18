Coast Guard Station Cortez rescues mariners off Anna Maria Beach

Coast Guard Station Cortez crew members rescue two mariners after they were caught in inclement weather off Anna Maria Beach, Florida, Feb. 12, 2023. Both mariners were transported to Station Cortez. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alaina Stonestreet.)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908472
|VIRIN:
|230212-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110054463
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|ANNA MARIA BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
