    Coast Guard Station Cortez rescues mariners off Anna Maria Beach

    ANNA MARIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Cortez crew members rescue two mariners after they were caught in inclement weather off Anna Maria Beach, Florida, Feb. 12, 2023. Both mariners were transported to Station Cortez. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alaina Stonestreet.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908472
    VIRIN: 230212-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110054463
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: ANNA MARIA BEACH, FL, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Anna Maria Beach

