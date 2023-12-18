Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First State Airshow 2024 Teaser

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 2024 First State Airshow is scheduled for May 18-19, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The event is co-headlined by the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 908468
    VIRIN: 231219-F-QD077-1001
    Filename: DOD_110054427
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US

    Dover AFB
    airshow
    Dover
    First State

