Coast Guard Station Cortez and Air Station Clearwater crew members rescue seven mariners after a boat allision off Anna Maria Island, Florida, May 17, 2023. One mariner was airlifted, one was transported to Station Cortez and five made their way back to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alaina Stonestreet.)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 12:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908464
|VIRIN:
|230517-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110054386
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|ANNA MARIA ISLAND, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Cortez rescues mariners off Anna Maria Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
