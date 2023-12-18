Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freestate ChalleNGe Academy Class 61 Graduation (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Freestate ChalleNGe Academy cadets graduates from the 22-week residential program at Havre de Grace High School in Havre de Grace, Maryland, on Dec. 16, 2023. While in the residential phase of the program, cadets learn self-discipline, leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908461
    VIRIN: 231216-Z-OV020-1002
    Filename: DOD_110054342
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freestate ChalleNGe Academy Class 61 Graduation (B-Roll), by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDNG
    graduation
    Freestate Challenge Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT