Freestate ChalleNGe Academy cadets graduates from the 22-week residential program at Havre de Grace High School in Havre de Grace, Maryland, on Dec. 16, 2023. While in the residential phase of the program, cadets learn self-discipline, leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908461
|VIRIN:
|231216-Z-OV020-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110054342
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Freestate ChalleNGe Academy Class 61 Graduation (B-Roll), by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
