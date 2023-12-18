Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Cortez rescues 3 people off sailboat

    CORTEZ, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Cortez's rescue crew saved three people off this disabled sailboat in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 11, 2023. Coast Guard Station Cortez is located in Cortez, Florida and has a crew complement of 24. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Young)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908455
    VIRIN: 230211-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_110054292
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CORTEZ, FL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Coast Guard Station Cortez rescues 3 people off sailboat, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sar
    coast guard
    Cortez

