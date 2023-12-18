Coast Guard Station Cortez's rescue crew saved three people off this disabled sailboat in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 11, 2023. Coast Guard Station Cortez is located in Cortez, Florida and has a crew complement of 24. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Young)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908455
|VIRIN:
|230211-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110054292
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|CORTEZ, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Cortez rescues 3 people off sailboat, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT