Navy Art Reflects: The Attack on Pearl Harbor

The Navy Art Collection reflects on the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. The attack took place on Dec. 7, 1941, and was designed to cripple the America's naval capability in the Pacific to allow the Imperial Japanese Navy to continue their conquest of the Western Pacific. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.