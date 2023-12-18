Navy Art Reflects: The Battle of Leyte Gulf

The Navy Art Collection reflects on the The Battle of Leyte Gulf. Leyte Gulf was the largest naval battle of WWII and effectively ended the offensive threat of the IJN. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.
