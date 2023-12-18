Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Runyan saves a life

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Sgt. Trenton Runyan helped a woman with a flat tire Nov. 29 when he was heading to Duncan, Oklahoma. While he was working on it, he heard the woman's daughter choking inside the car and immediately went into action. He saved the child's life and didn't mention the incident to anyone. His leadership found out after receiving the Interactive Customer Evaluation the woman submitted to say "thank you" to him for his kindness and bravery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908444
    VIRIN: 231201-A-GO806-1139
    Filename: DOD_110054250
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

