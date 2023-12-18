Sgt. Runyan saves a life

Sgt. Trenton Runyan helped a woman with a flat tire Nov. 29 when he was heading to Duncan, Oklahoma. While he was working on it, he heard the woman's daughter choking inside the car and immediately went into action. He saved the child's life and didn't mention the incident to anyone. His leadership found out after receiving the Interactive Customer Evaluation the woman submitted to say "thank you" to him for his kindness and bravery.
