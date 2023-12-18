Team Minot Airmen participate in Exercise Prairie Vigilance 24-1 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Oct. 23, 2023. Prairie Vigilance was conducted with a focus on the safe and secure handling of assets and capabilities that comprise the nuclear triad. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 10:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|908441
|VIRIN:
|231023-F-XM048-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110054209
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
