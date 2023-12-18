Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prairie Vigilance 24-1

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Caleb Kimmell 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Team Minot Airmen participate in Exercise Prairie Vigilance 24-1 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Oct. 23, 2023. Prairie Vigilance was conducted with a focus on the safe and secure handling of assets and capabilities that comprise the nuclear triad. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 10:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 908441
    VIRIN: 231023-F-XM048-1001
    Filename: DOD_110054209
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prairie Vigilance 24-1, by SrA Caleb Kimmell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PV 24-1

