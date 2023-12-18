Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Thomas James Promotion - Broll/SOT

    MS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Broll and SOT from the promotion of LTG Thomas James on December 15th, 2023 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

    Lt. Gen. Thomas James serves as the Deputy Commander for the U.S. Space Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. United States Space Command is the Unified Combatant Command responsible for conducting operations in, from and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power to and for the Joint/Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.

    Lower Third information:

    02:10:09
    Lt. Gen. Kevin Mangum (Ret.)
    U.S. Army

    02:51:19
    Lt. Gen. Thomas James
    Deputy Commander, U.S. Space Command

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908438
    VIRIN: 231215-Z-SA452-8543
    PIN: 002
    Filename: DOD_110054168
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: MS, US

    U.S. Space Command

