Broll and SOT from the promotion of LTG Thomas James on December 15th, 2023 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Lt. Gen. Thomas James serves as the Deputy Commander for the U.S. Space Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. United States Space Command is the Unified Combatant Command responsible for conducting operations in, from and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power to and for the Joint/Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.
Lower Third information:
02:10:09
Lt. Gen. Kevin Mangum (Ret.)
U.S. Army
02:51:19
Lt. Gen. Thomas James
Deputy Commander, U.S. Space Command
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908438
|VIRIN:
|231215-Z-SA452-8543
|PIN:
|002
|Filename:
|DOD_110054168
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LTG Thomas James Promotion - Broll/SOT, by SSG Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
