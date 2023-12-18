LTG Thomas James Promotion - Broll/SOT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Broll and SOT from the promotion of LTG Thomas James on December 15th, 2023 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.



Lt. Gen. Thomas James serves as the Deputy Commander for the U.S. Space Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. United States Space Command is the Unified Combatant Command responsible for conducting operations in, from and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power to and for the Joint/Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.



Lower Third information:



02:10:09

Lt. Gen. Kevin Mangum (Ret.)

U.S. Army



02:51:19

Lt. Gen. Thomas James

Deputy Commander, U.S. Space Command