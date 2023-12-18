Navy Art Reflects: NASA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Navy Art Collection reflects on the historic connection between the U.S. Navy and The National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Since it's founding, in 1958, NASA has utilized naval personnel to assist in its mission of investigating the unknown and innovating for the benefit of humanity. Navy Art reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.