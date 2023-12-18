Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Art Reflects: NASA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The Navy Art Collection reflects on the historic connection between the U.S. Navy and The National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Since it's founding, in 1958, NASA has utilized naval personnel to assist in its mission of investigating the unknown and innovating for the benefit of humanity. Navy Art reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 11:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 908435
    VIRIN: 231012-M-IP911-1001
    Filename: DOD_110054149
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Art Reflects: NASA, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Painting
    NASA
    NHHC
    Navy Art Collection
    Fine Arts Friday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT