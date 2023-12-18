Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder Challenge 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keegan Putman 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Combat Weather Airmen must posesss the battlefield skills necessary to protect themselves and their assigned units, because these units are often placed in forward operating locations. Thunder Challenge is an annual event designed to gather combat weather professionals in one location to evaluate core competencies, determine which participants are the most proficient and combat effective, and enable all participating units to share knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keegan Putman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908433
    VIRIN: 231216-F-PS699-7001
    Filename: DOD_110054140
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Challenge 2023, by A1C Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    SWO
    Readiness
    Thunder Challenge
    TC23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT