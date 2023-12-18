Thunder Challenge 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combat Weather Airmen must posesss the battlefield skills necessary to protect themselves and their assigned units, because these units are often placed in forward operating locations. Thunder Challenge is an annual event designed to gather combat weather professionals in one location to evaluate core competencies, determine which participants are the most proficient and combat effective, and enable all participating units to share knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keegan Putman)