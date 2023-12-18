Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DeCA Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Defense Commissary leaders, MGySgt Anthony Polk, CW4 Garcia and Santa sends a holiday shoutout to Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Army video by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 08:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908420
    VIRIN: 231127-A-VB767-1982
    Filename: DOD_110054015
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DeCA Holiday Greeting, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commissary
    Holidays
    DeCA
    Santa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT