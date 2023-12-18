A Day in the Life: IPPS-A Training Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Indiana National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Amber Hampton, Sgt. Zachary Venters and Sgt. Chelsea Ogan are a part of the National Guard Bureau’s IPPS-A training team. The team talks about the importance of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army and how they can help their fellow soldiers navigate it.