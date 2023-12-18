Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: IPPS-A Training Team

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kelsea Cook 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Amber Hampton, Sgt. Zachary Venters and Sgt. Chelsea Ogan are a part of the National Guard Bureau’s IPPS-A training team. The team talks about the importance of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army and how they can help their fellow soldiers navigate it.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 08:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908419
    VIRIN: 231212-Z-OE180-1001
    Filename: DOD_110053999
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US

    This work, A Day in the Life: IPPS-A Training Team, by SGT Kelsea Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    Indiana National Guard
    Human Resources
    IPPSA
    NGB IPPSA Training Team

