A Day in the Life: IPPS-A Training Team

Indiana National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Amber Hampton, Sgt. Zachary Venters and Sgt. Chelsea Ogan are a part of the National Guard Bureau’s IPPS-A training team. The team talks about the importance of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army and how they can help their fellow soldiers navigate it.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 08:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908419
|VIRIN:
|231212-Z-OE180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110053999
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
