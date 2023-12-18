82nd Airborne Division Transfer of Authority Ceremony B Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908414" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 82nd Airborne Division “Task Force 82” assumes responsibility during a transfer of authority ceremony with the 10th Mountain Division “Task Force Mountain” on Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase, Romania, Dec. 15th, 2023. The event, hosted by the U.S. Army’s V Corps, ensures the U.S. military presence in Southeastern Europe by supporting NATO allies and partners through multinational training and operations that enhance the interoperability between forces. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Devin McReynolds)