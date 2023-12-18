Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division Transfer of Authority Ceremony B Roll

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIRBASE, ROMANIA

    12.15.2023

    Video by Spc. Devin McReynolds 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 82nd Airborne Division “Task Force 82” assumes responsibility during a transfer of authority ceremony with the 10th Mountain Division “Task Force Mountain” on Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase, Romania, Dec. 15th, 2023. The event, hosted by the U.S. Army’s V Corps, ensures the U.S. military presence in Southeastern Europe by supporting NATO allies and partners through multinational training and operations that enhance the interoperability between forces. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908414
    VIRIN: 231215-A-DM107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110053937
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIRBASE, RO

