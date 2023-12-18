Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Season Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JORDAN

    12.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade wanted to say Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all those back at home.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 07:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908413
    VIRIN: 231219-A-LX406-1001
    Filename: DOD_110053922
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: JO
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Season Greetings, by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military families
    Holiday
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    69th ADA BDE
    Shoutout Holiday Season
    32d Army Air And Missile Defense Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT