    Exercise Sembach Prison Break 2023

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The U.S. Army practiced the first ever full scale missing prisoner exercise last week on Sembach Kaserene. The exercise gave the Sembach Correctional Facility an opportunity to train on contingency operations and to practice coordinating with host nation counterparts

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

