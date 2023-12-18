Exercise Sembach Prison Break 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army practiced the first ever full scale missing prisoner exercise last week on Sembach Kaserene. The exercise gave the Sembach Correctional Facility an opportunity to train on contingency operations and to practice coordinating with host nation counterparts