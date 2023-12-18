The U.S. Army practiced the first ever full scale missing prisoner exercise last week on Sembach Kaserene. The exercise gave the Sembach Correctional Facility an opportunity to train on contingency operations and to practice coordinating with host nation counterparts
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 05:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908409
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-NP794-9794
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110053890
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Sembach Prison Break 2023, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
