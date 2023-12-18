Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian soldiers train in combined arms warfare in Poland

    POLAND

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Ukrainian Army soldiers learned how to use infantry tactics, armoured vehicles and artillery to clear trenches during recent training in Poland.
    The training, conducted by Belgian, French and Polish instructors at the Combined Arms Training Command (CAT-C) in western Poland, was the culmination of weeks of efforts for the soldiers, who are assigned to a Ukrainian airborne battalion. Most of them had no military experience prior to arriving in Poland, a Ukrainian officer who observed the training said, but thanks to the effort of NATO trainers, they now know how to shoot, move and communicate effectively.
    NATO Allies trained thousands of Ukrainian soldiers at CAT-C, in order to help them repel the full-scale invasion of their country launched by Russia in February 2022.
    Footage includes footage of Ukrainian soldiers conducting a training assault on a trench line, as well as interviews with Ukrainian and Polish soldiers.
    Due to operational security restrictions, the faces of all Ukrainian forces are blurred, and the identities of the Ukrainian and Polish soldiers interviewed are withheld.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 03:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908401
    VIRIN: 231218-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110053770
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: PL

    NATO
    natochannel

