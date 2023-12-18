Ukrainian soldiers train in combined arms warfare in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908401" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ukrainian Army soldiers learned how to use infantry tactics, armoured vehicles and artillery to clear trenches during recent training in Poland.

The training, conducted by Belgian, French and Polish instructors at the Combined Arms Training Command (CAT-C) in western Poland, was the culmination of weeks of efforts for the soldiers, who are assigned to a Ukrainian airborne battalion. Most of them had no military experience prior to arriving in Poland, a Ukrainian officer who observed the training said, but thanks to the effort of NATO trainers, they now know how to shoot, move and communicate effectively.

NATO Allies trained thousands of Ukrainian soldiers at CAT-C, in order to help them repel the full-scale invasion of their country launched by Russia in February 2022.

Footage includes footage of Ukrainian soldiers conducting a training assault on a trench line, as well as interviews with Ukrainian and Polish soldiers.

Due to operational security restrictions, the faces of all Ukrainian forces are blurred, and the identities of the Ukrainian and Polish soldiers interviewed are withheld.