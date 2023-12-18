Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, conducts a change of command ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.14.2023

    Video by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. John G. Wildt, commander of the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, Capt. Maria N. Frank, outgoing company commander of Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion, Capt. Nicholas D. Bermudez, incoming commander of HHD, 307th MI Battalion, and Sgt. 1st Class Julius A. Smith, HHD, 307th MI Battalion, participate in the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Dec. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 02:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908397
    VIRIN: 231214-A-JM436-1000
    Filename: DOD_110053704
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    307th MI
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

