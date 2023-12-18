Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Maritime Security Training Exercise

    PHILIPPINES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Cpl. Pj Siquig 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    The Joint Maritime Security Training Exercise brought together key stakeholders for Maritime Security and Maritime Domain Awareness throughout the Sulu Archipelago, Philippines, Nov. 20-24, 2023. The exercise highlights the partnership between the Philippines and the United States and how their training has evolved from counter-terrorism to territorial defense.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 08:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908396
    VIRIN: 231219-A-IW429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110053666
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: PH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Armed Forces of the Philippines
    Philippine National Police
    Naval Forces Western Mindanao
    Zamboagna City Police
    U.S. Special Operations Task Force 511.2

