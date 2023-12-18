The Joint Maritime Security Training Exercise brought together key stakeholders for Maritime Security and Maritime Domain Awareness throughout the Sulu Archipelago, Philippines, Nov. 20-24, 2023. The exercise highlights the partnership between the Philippines and the United States and how their training has evolved from counter-terrorism to territorial defense.
12.19.2023
12.19.2023
|Package
|908396
|231219-A-IW429-1001
|DOD_110053666
|00:02:48
|PH
|1
|1
