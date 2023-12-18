Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MMC Burkhardt Commissioning

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231207-N-VR794-2001 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 1, 2023) – Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Burkhardt, from Beaverton, Oregon, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives a speech during his commissioning ceremony, Dec. 1. During the ceremony, Burkhardt was promoted to chief warrant officer. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 23:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908393
    VIRIN: 231207-N-VR794-2001
    Filename: DOD_110053609
    Length: 00:21:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    TAGS

    SRA
    Commissioning
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli

