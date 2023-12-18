231211-N-IL330-2001 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 11, 2023) - A video created to celebrate the frocking ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley).
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 23:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908389
|VIRIN:
|231211-N-IL330-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110053577
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Frocking Ceremony, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
