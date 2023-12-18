Full ceremony: 2-112th IN deployment ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division and their families are recognized during a ceremony at the Zembo Shrine Auditorium in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dec. 17, 2023. The Soldiers will leave their homes and families for about a year as they deploy to Africa, supporting U.S. Africa Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region. During the ceremony, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Col. Chris Costello and Lt. Col. Eric Ponzek shared remarks. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)