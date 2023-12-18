Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Christmas Drop 2023

    JAPAN

    12.11.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Maj David Field, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 Chief Pilot, explains the process of Operation Christmas Drop. Operation Christmas drop is an annual collaboration delivering valuable humanitarian assistance to more than 20 thousand islanders across 56 remote islands throughout the Pacific. This is the 72nd year of Operation Christmas Christmas Drop.

    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Operation Christmas Drop
    USAF
    C-130
    OCD
    US-INDOPACOM

