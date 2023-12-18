Maj David Field, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 Chief Pilot, explains the process of Operation Christmas Drop. Operation Christmas drop is an annual collaboration delivering valuable humanitarian assistance to more than 20 thousand islanders across 56 remote islands throughout the Pacific. This is the 72nd year of Operation Christmas Christmas Drop.
|12.11.2023
|12.18.2023 20:49
|Package
|908379
|231211-N-XP917-1001
|DOD_110053509
|00:01:00
|JP
|1
|1
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2023, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel
