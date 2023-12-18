Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Above and Beyond: VMGR-153 Supports Toys for Tots Mission in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Aultman 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct combat assault transport and air delivery in support of Alaska Marines' Toys for Tots mission, Anchorage, AK, Dec. 1-20, 2023. VMGR-153 conducted the training to enhance combat readiness and support community relations in remote Alaskan villages. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brandon Aultman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 20:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908377
    VIRIN: 231218-M-VH951-2001
    Filename: DOD_110053485
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US

    This work, Above and Beyond: VMGR-153 Supports Toys for Tots Mission in Alaska, by Sgt Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Toys for Tots
    MAG24
    VMGR-153

