Above and Beyond: VMGR-153 Supports Toys for Tots Mission in Alaska

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct combat assault transport and air delivery in support of Alaska Marines' Toys for Tots mission, Anchorage, AK, Dec. 1-20, 2023. VMGR-153 conducted the training to enhance combat readiness and support community relations in remote Alaskan villages. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brandon Aultman)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 20:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908377
|VIRIN:
|231218-M-VH951-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110053485
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
