230618-N-CV021-1001 TOKYO (June 18, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan, explores Ameyoko Plaza in Japan as part of a video series called Outside the Gate. Outside the Gate, produced by Sailors assigned to NPASE Japan, seeks to educate its viewers on cultural experiences throughout Japan. It aims to inspire service members to pursue overseas duty opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 20:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|908375
|VIRIN:
|230618-N-CV021-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110053483
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Outside the Gate: Ameyoko Plaza, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT