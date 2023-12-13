Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS RUSSELL Holiday Greeting

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Ensign Benjamin Tripp 

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    The crew of the USS RUSSELL submit their holiday greetings for the chance to be featured on TV.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 16:33
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908358
    VIRIN: 231215-N-SY725-6597
    Filename: DOD_110053132
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    This work, USS RUSSELL Holiday Greeting, by ENS Benjamin Tripp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday greeeting
    Holiday Greeting Holiday Shoutout

