MCRD SD, Fox Company, Honor Graduate

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Havaline Fifita, a native of Denver, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Training as the honor graduate of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Dec. 15, 2023, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Fifita was recruited by Staff Sgt. Pedro Michaca out of Marine Recruit Sub Station Metro North, Colo.
Graduation took place after the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. For more information on becoming a Marine visit Marines.com. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)
