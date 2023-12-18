MCRD SD, Fox Company, Honor Graduate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Havaline Fifita, a native of Denver, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Training as the honor graduate of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Dec. 15, 2023, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Fifita was recruited by Staff Sgt. Pedro Michaca out of Marine Recruit Sub Station Metro North, Colo.



Graduation took place after the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. For more information on becoming a Marine visit Marines.com. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)