SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81 TRW/PA, and SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, discuss upcoming events including the Keesler Pediatric Clinic's Holiday Health Fair, CGO Mentoring and Professional Development, Exodus for Tech Training students, and holiday safety.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 16:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|908351
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-PI774-6587
|Filename:
|DOD_110053062
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 11 December 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT