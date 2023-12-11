Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 11 December 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81 TRW/PA, and SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, discuss upcoming events including the Keesler Pediatric Clinic's Holiday Health Fair, CGO Mentoring and Professional Development, Exodus for Tech Training students, and holiday safety.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 16:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 908351
    VIRIN: 231211-F-PI774-6587
    Filename: DOD_110053062
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 11 December 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

