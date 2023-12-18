Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy Black visited with personnel from across U.S. Strategic Command, the 55th Wing and the 557th Weather Wing and held an enlisted all-call during his time on the installation.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 16:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908350
|VIRIN:
|231206-F-JH094-8573
|Filename:
|DOD_110053048
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SEAC visits Offutt, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT