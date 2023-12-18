Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAC visits Offutt

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy Black visited with personnel from across U.S. Strategic Command, the 55th Wing and the 557th Weather Wing and held an enlisted all-call during his time on the installation.

    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US

    TAGS

    SEAC
    Offutt visit

