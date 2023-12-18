Project Snowpack site visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District in conjunction with South Dakota State University technicians, Tribal Representatives, and a Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) representative came together on the Lower Brule Reservation in South Dakota for a meeting and site visit to a recently completed mesonet weather station as part of Project Snowpack.



Project Snowpack is an in-progress USACE-funded weather monitoring network that will provide real-time data updates and track precipitation patterns that could potentially lead to flooding, droughts and other severe weather events.