Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Snowpack site visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SD, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Makenzie Leonard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District in conjunction with South Dakota State University technicians, Tribal Representatives, and a Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) representative came together on the Lower Brule Reservation in South Dakota for a meeting and site visit to a recently completed mesonet weather station as part of Project Snowpack.

    Project Snowpack is an in-progress USACE-funded weather monitoring network that will provide real-time data updates and track precipitation patterns that could potentially lead to flooding, droughts and other severe weather events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908346
    VIRIN: 230822-O-VB771-2478
    Filename: DOD_110053038
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Snowpack site visit, by Makenzie Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water Management
    Flood Mitigation
    Project Snowpack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT