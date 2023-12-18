Project Snowpack site visit

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District in conjunction with South Dakota State University technicians, Tribal Representatives, and a Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) representative came together on the Lower Brule Reservation in South Dakota for a meeting and site visit to a recently completed mesonet weather station as part of Project Snowpack.
Project Snowpack is an in-progress USACE-funded weather monitoring network that will provide real-time data updates and track precipitation patterns that could potentially lead to flooding, droughts and other severe weather events.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908346
|VIRIN:
|230822-O-VB771-2478
|Filename:
|DOD_110053038
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
