NUWC Division Newport holiday video for 2023
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908343
|VIRIN:
|231218-N-UM044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110052982
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy holidays from NUWC Division Newport, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT