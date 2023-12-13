Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cocoa with Santa

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California National Guard Primary   

    The California National Guard’s Child and Youth Program hosted a Cocoa with Santa event were children of military members were treated with crafts, resilience building activities, an opportunity to meet new friends and of course a cup of cocoa with Santa. Video by David J. Loeffler - California Military Department

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908328
    VIRIN: 231216-Z-WQ610-1007
    Filename: DOD_110052712
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: CA, US

