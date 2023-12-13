Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX Year in Review 2023

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    2023 was a historic year for AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2023. AFWERX brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908327
    VIRIN: 231215-F-F3963-1001
    PIN: 234010
    Filename: DOD_110052706
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, AFWERX Year in Review 2023, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    DAF
    AFWERX
    2023

