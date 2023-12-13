2023 was a historic year for AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2023. AFWERX brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. (U.S. Air Force video by Air Force Research Laboratory Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 13:13
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
This work, AFWERX Year in Review 2023, by Matthew Clouse
