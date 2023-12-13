Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Video Reel: Avoid Real Estate Hassles with the Civil Works Land Data Migration Tool!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Jeff Horneman, a licensed professional surveyor and the deputy chief of the Real Estate office for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, talks to land and property owners about a digital tool that helps identify USA property lines and easements, especially flood easements surrounding federal reservoirs designed to reduce flooding downstream.

    This GIS online map is called the Civil Works Land Data Migration created by our Real Estate Geospatial team. It’s totally free to use and publicly available from any computer.

    Unfortunately, GIS tax maps, phone apps, and other public documents are not created by licensed surveyors and can offer very inaccurate data. They also do not show flood easements, which the Corps has many on private lands! Standard title record searches go back only 30 years, but most USACE dams in the Pittsburgh District are 60 to 100 years old!

    LINK: https://ags03.sec.usace.army.mil/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=b94618e882ba471280b2c0a131dc2ba3

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908322
    VIRIN: 231218-O-TI382-9062
    Filename: DOD_110052689
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Reel: Avoid Real Estate Hassles with the Civil Works Land Data Migration Tool!, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Flooding
    Real Estate
    Pittsburgh District
    GIS Mapping
    Easement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT