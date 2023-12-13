Jeff Horneman, a licensed professional surveyor and the deputy chief of the Real Estate office for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, talks to land and property owners about a digital tool that helps identify USA property lines and easements, especially flood easements surrounding federal reservoirs designed to reduce flooding downstream.
This GIS online map is called the Civil Works Land Data Migration created by our Real Estate Geospatial team. It’s totally free to use and publicly available from any computer.
Unfortunately, GIS tax maps, phone apps, and other public documents are not created by licensed surveyors and can offer very inaccurate data. They also do not show flood easements, which the Corps has many on private lands! Standard title record searches go back only 30 years, but most USACE dams in the Pittsburgh District are 60 to 100 years old!
LINK: https://ags03.sec.usace.army.mil/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=b94618e882ba471280b2c0a131dc2ba3
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
This work, Video Reel: Avoid Real Estate Hassles with the Civil Works Land Data Migration Tool!, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
