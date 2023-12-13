Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division staff member Jason Perry,
sends holiday greetings to family in Lockport, N.Y.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 13:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908316
|VIRIN:
|231213-Z-GH834-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110052633
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Hometown:
|LOCKPORT, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSWC IHD Holiday Greetings, by SSG Arthur Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
