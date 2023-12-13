SEAC Hoists B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, prepares for takeoff during his fini-flight in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. Colón-López was a career pararescueman, served more than 32 years active duty and was the first E-10 rank in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves
09.06.2023
12.18.2023
B-Roll
|Location:
LOUISVILLE, KY, US
