A Tuskegee Tale

Sgt. Thomas Newton, a documented Tuskegee Airman, talks about his time serving with the 332d Fighter Group at Lockbourne Air Force Base from 1946 to 1949, sharing his stories about Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. and Sgt "Marvelous" Mal Whitfield, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2023. Newton returned after 74 years to be the guest of honor during a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of desegregation in the United States military. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)