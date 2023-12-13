Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Tuskegee Tale

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Video by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Sgt. Thomas Newton, a documented Tuskegee Airman, talks about his time serving with the 332d Fighter Group at Lockbourne Air Force Base from 1946 to 1949, sharing his stories about Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. and Sgt "Marvelous" Mal Whitfield, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2023. Newton returned after 74 years to be the guest of honor during a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of desegregation in the United States military. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US

    air national guard
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Tuskegee
    Red Tails
    national guard
    332d Fighter Group

