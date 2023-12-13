Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern Wonderland 2023

    ITALY

    11.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    AFN Aviano

    Aviano Air Base hosts its annual Wyvern Wonderland celebration, November 30, 2023. Wyvern Wonderland, presented by the 31st Force Support Squadron, is a way for members and their families to welcome in the holiday season with festivities for all ages. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 04:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908243
    VIRIN: 231130-F-VJ231-4102
    Filename: DOD_110051996
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: IT

    TAGS

    aviano air base
    holiday
    31 fss
    wyvern wonderland

