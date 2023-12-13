Exchange visit with Japanese elementary deepens US Army's relationship with host country

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

Nearly 60 students from Arnn Elementary School recently visited fifth and

sixth graders at Higashihara Elementary, a local Japanese school, where they

gained an in-depth look at Japanese student life.



The visit was part of a recurring cultural exchange program run by the Zama

City Board of Education, which has been going on for more than a decade.



Interview: Hiroshi Kijima, Superintendent, Zama City Board of Education

The cultural exchange program began in 2006, the same time that the then-new

program known as Foreign Language Activity began at all the elementary

schools in Zama City.



We thought the exchange program would be a great opportunity to deepen our

relationship with the students at Arnn Elementary since they are our

neighbors.



Narration:

When the Arnn students arrived at Higashihara, they were first each paired

up with a fifth grader. They got into groups of four and introduced

themselves in English. They participated in activities that included

dancing, drawing, and sharing conversation.



Interview: Rei Miyai, Fifth Grader, Higashihara Elementary School

An American student within our group was able to speak Japanese, so I was

able to relax and talk to him. I enjoyed it a lot. We speak different

languages, but if you put in the effort and try to make conversation, I

think communication is possible. I realized that you just need to make an

effort to understand the other person and talk to them.



Interview: Miya Stewart, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School



Narration:

After that, the Arnn students were paired up with a sixth grader. They were

again divided into groups of four to take part in a scavenger hunt, in which

they had to figure out and look for clues that were posted on the walls

throughout the school.



Interview: Shazia Fathima, Sixth Grader, Higashihara Elementary School



Interview: Noah Rojas, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School



Narration:

The unique cultural exchange gave the students the chance to learn about

diversity and positive bilateral relations between the U.S. and Japan. Zama

City Mayor Mito Sato said the event also allowed her to showcase how her

city residents engage with a U.S. military base within city limits.



Interview: Mayor Mito Sato, Zama City

I think understanding each other is the first step toward forging a mutually

positive coexistence, so I think we need to continue to deepen the

relationship between Camp Zama and Zama City through activities and events

like this.



Interview: Dr. Edwin Munoz, Principal, Arnn Elementary School



Narration:

For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.