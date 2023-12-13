Exchange visit with Japanese elementary deepens US Army's relationship with host country

Narration:
Nearly 60 students from Arnn Elementary School recently visited fifth and
sixth graders at Higashihara Elementary, a local Japanese school, where they
gained an in-depth look at Japanese student life.
The visit was part of a recurring cultural exchange program run by the Zama
City Board of Education, which has been going on for more than a decade.
Interview: Hiroshi Kijima, Superintendent, Zama City Board of Education
The cultural exchange program began in 2006, the same time that the then-new
program known as Foreign Language Activity began at all the elementary
schools in Zama City.
We thought the exchange program would be a great opportunity to deepen our
relationship with the students at Arnn Elementary since they are our
neighbors.
Narration:
When the Arnn students arrived at Higashihara, they were first each paired
up with a fifth grader. They got into groups of four and introduced
themselves in English. They participated in activities that included
dancing, drawing, and sharing conversation.
Interview: Rei Miyai, Fifth Grader, Higashihara Elementary School
An American student within our group was able to speak Japanese, so I was
able to relax and talk to him. I enjoyed it a lot. We speak different
languages, but if you put in the effort and try to make conversation, I
think communication is possible. I realized that you just need to make an
effort to understand the other person and talk to them.
Interview: Miya Stewart, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School
Narration:
After that, the Arnn students were paired up with a sixth grader. They were
again divided into groups of four to take part in a scavenger hunt, in which
they had to figure out and look for clues that were posted on the walls
throughout the school.
Interview: Shazia Fathima, Sixth Grader, Higashihara Elementary School
Interview: Noah Rojas, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School
Narration:
The unique cultural exchange gave the students the chance to learn about
diversity and positive bilateral relations between the U.S. and Japan. Zama
City Mayor Mito Sato said the event also allowed her to showcase how her
city residents engage with a U.S. military base within city limits.
Interview: Mayor Mito Sato, Zama City
I think understanding each other is the first step toward forging a mutually
positive coexistence, so I think we need to continue to deepen the
relationship between Camp Zama and Zama City through activities and events
like this.
Interview: Dr. Edwin Munoz, Principal, Arnn Elementary School
Narration:
For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 02:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908210
|VIRIN:
|231217-A-MS361-6713
|Filename:
|DOD_110051881
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange visit with Japanese elementary deepens US Army's relationship with host country, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT