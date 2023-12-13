Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange visit with Japanese elementary deepens US Army's relationship with host country

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    Nearly 60 students from Arnn Elementary School recently visited fifth and
    sixth graders at Higashihara Elementary, a local Japanese school, where they
    gained an in-depth look at Japanese student life.

    The visit was part of a recurring cultural exchange program run by the Zama
    City Board of Education, which has been going on for more than a decade.

    Interview: Hiroshi Kijima, Superintendent, Zama City Board of Education
    The cultural exchange program began in 2006, the same time that the then-new
    program known as Foreign Language Activity began at all the elementary
    schools in Zama City.

    We thought the exchange program would be a great opportunity to deepen our
    relationship with the students at Arnn Elementary since they are our
    neighbors.

    Narration:
    When the Arnn students arrived at Higashihara, they were first each paired
    up with a fifth grader. They got into groups of four and introduced
    themselves in English. They participated in activities that included
    dancing, drawing, and sharing conversation.

    Interview: Rei Miyai, Fifth Grader, Higashihara Elementary School
    An American student within our group was able to speak Japanese, so I was
    able to relax and talk to him. I enjoyed it a lot. We speak different
    languages, but if you put in the effort and try to make conversation, I
    think communication is possible. I realized that you just need to make an
    effort to understand the other person and talk to them.

    Interview: Miya Stewart, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School

    Narration:
    After that, the Arnn students were paired up with a sixth grader. They were
    again divided into groups of four to take part in a scavenger hunt, in which
    they had to figure out and look for clues that were posted on the walls
    throughout the school.

    Interview: Shazia Fathima, Sixth Grader, Higashihara Elementary School

    Interview: Noah Rojas, Fifth Grader, Arnn Elementary School

    Narration:
    The unique cultural exchange gave the students the chance to learn about
    diversity and positive bilateral relations between the U.S. and Japan. Zama
    City Mayor Mito Sato said the event also allowed her to showcase how her
    city residents engage with a U.S. military base within city limits.

    Interview: Mayor Mito Sato, Zama City
    I think understanding each other is the first step toward forging a mutually
    positive coexistence, so I think we need to continue to deepen the
    relationship between Camp Zama and Zama City through activities and events
    like this.

    Interview: Dr. Edwin Munoz, Principal, Arnn Elementary School

    Narration:
    For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 02:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908210
    VIRIN: 231217-A-MS361-6713
    Filename: DOD_110051881
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    Cultural exchange
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan

