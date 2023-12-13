Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABF3 Jessica Castillo Holiday Greeting

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Eades 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Jessica Castillo, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD4), delivers a Christmas greeting to her family in Las Vegas and San Diego, as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 15, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 02:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908202
    VIRIN: 231215-N-VR594-1001
    Filename: DOD_110051825
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABF3 Jessica Castillo Holiday Greeting, by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boxer
    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    family
    greeting

