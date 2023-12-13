Pfc. Keith Tourtillott and his military working dog, Yyonder, assigned to the 901st Military Police Detachment, recently earned the title of Distinguished Honor Graduate at the K9 Patrol Explosive Detector Dog-Enhanced Course, or PEDD-E, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 20:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908183
|VIRIN:
|231218-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110051551
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|KESHENA, WI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Camp Zama Working Dog Handler Graduates at Top of His Class in K9 Course, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
