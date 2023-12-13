Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Working Dog Handler Graduates at Top of His Class in K9 Course

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Pfc. Keith Tourtillott and his military working dog, Yyonder, assigned to the 901st Military Police Detachment, recently earned the title of Distinguished Honor Graduate at the K9 Patrol Explosive Detector Dog-Enhanced Course, or PEDD-E, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    #PEDDE #MilitaryWorkingDog #SoldierStory #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023
