    Interview: Lt. Col. Eric Ponzek

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2023

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Ponzek, commander of 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, is interviewed after a deployment ceremony at the Zembo Shrine Auditorium in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dec. 17, 2023. Soldiers with 2-112th IN will leave their homes and families for about a year as they deploy to Africa, supporting U.S. Africa Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 17:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 908171
    VIRIN: 231217-Z-IK914-1602
    Filename: DOD_110051463
    Length: 00:07:21
    Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US

