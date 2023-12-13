Interview: Lt. Col. Eric Ponzek

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Ponzek, commander of 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, is interviewed after a deployment ceremony at the Zembo Shrine Auditorium in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dec. 17, 2023. Soldiers with 2-112th IN will leave their homes and families for about a year as they deploy to Africa, supporting U.S. Africa Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 17:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|908171
|VIRIN:
|231217-Z-IK914-1602
|Filename:
|DOD_110051463
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PA, US
Deployment
