U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division and their families are recognized during a ceremony at the Zembo Shrine Auditorium in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dec. 17, 2023. The Soldiers will leave their homes and families for about a year as they deploy to Africa, supporting U.S. Africa Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region. During the ceremony, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Col. Chris Costello and Lt. Col. Eric Ponzek shared remarks. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908170
|VIRIN:
|231217-Z-IK914-1082
|Filename:
|DOD_110051453
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PA, US
|Hometown:
|CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: 2-112th IN deployment ceremony, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deployment
