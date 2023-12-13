Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: 2-112th IN deployment ceremony

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2023

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division and their families are recognized during a ceremony at the Zembo Shrine Auditorium in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dec. 17, 2023. The Soldiers will leave their homes and families for about a year as they deploy to Africa, supporting U.S. Africa Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region. During the ceremony, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Col. Chris Costello and Lt. Col. Eric Ponzek shared remarks. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908170
    VIRIN: 231217-Z-IK914-1082
    Filename: DOD_110051453
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US
    Hometown: CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA, US

