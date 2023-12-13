Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Greeting

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpl. Rodrigo Villanueva, a soldier with the 392nd Engineering Detachment, send a holiday greeting back home while stationed at Mihail Koganiceanu Airbase in Romania Dec. 15, 2023. Cpl. Villanueva is a part of the fire department team on MK airbase.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 03:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908166
    VIRIN: 231215-A-MF526-1001
    Filename: DOD_110051358
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: LUFKIN, TX, US

    This work, Holiday Greeting, by SGT Brendon Green-Daring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    HolidayGreetings
    VictoryCorps

