165th Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908159" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Kentucky Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron executes a change of command during an integrated mission sortie in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 14, 2023. Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, the incoming squadron commander, is preceded by Lt. Col. Penn Brown, who served in the position for more than three years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)