165th Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander

The Kentucky Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron executes a change of command during an integrated mission sortie in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 14, 2023. Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, the incoming squadron commander, is preceded by Lt. Col. Penn Brown, who served in the position for more than three years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|10.14.2023
|12.16.2023 16:12
|B-Roll
|908159
|231014-Z-ZW877-1003
|DOD_110051165
|00:05:25
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|2
|2
