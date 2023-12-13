Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Kentucky Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron executes a change of command during an integrated mission sortie in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 14, 2023. Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, the incoming squadron commander, is preceded by Lt. Col. Penn Brown, who served in the position for more than three years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US

    operations
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    C-130 J
    123 airlift wing
    KYANG

