    MacDill Air Force Base - 2023 Year In Photos

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This video includes an accumulation of images captured by Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs unit throughout 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 22:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908151
    VIRIN: 231215-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_110050815
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Air Force Base - 2023 Year In Photos, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    KC-135
    public affairs
    Air Force
    photojournalism
    military photography

