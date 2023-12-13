This B-Roll package features footage of the U-2 Dragon Lady reconnaissance aircraft taking off, landing, flying, and conducting touch-and-goes. It also features the chase cars necessary for U-2 landings. Footage was shot from the perspective inside a chase car as well as outside on the flight line.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2023 18:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908150
|VIRIN:
|231011-F-WX919-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110050742
|Length:
|00:08:33
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U-2 Dragon Lady B-Roll, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
