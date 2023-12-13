Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U-2 Dragon Lady B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    This B-Roll package features footage of the U-2 Dragon Lady reconnaissance aircraft taking off, landing, flying, and conducting touch-and-goes. It also features the chase cars necessary for U-2 landings. Footage was shot from the perspective inside a chase car as well as outside on the flight line.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908150
    VIRIN: 231011-F-WX919-1002
    Filename: DOD_110050742
    Length: 00:08:33
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U-2 Dragon Lady B-Roll, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Beale AFB
    reconnaisance
    99 RS
    U-2 Dragon Lady Chase Car
    U-2 Dragon Lady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT