Crewmembers from Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell offload more than $12 million in illegal narcotics in Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Dec. 11, 2023. The offload is a result of two suspected drug smuggling interdictions in the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez.)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908129
|VIRIN:
|231211-G-FH885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110050535
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard offloads more than $12 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach, by PO3 Eric Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT