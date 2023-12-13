Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads more than $12 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crewmembers from Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell offload more than $12 million in illegal narcotics in Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Dec. 11, 2023. The offload is a result of two suspected drug smuggling interdictions in the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez.)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908129
    VIRIN: 231211-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_110050535
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: US

    This work, Coast Guard offloads more than $12 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach, by PO3 Eric Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drug Offload narcotics USCG Miami Carribbean Sea

