A Coast Guard Sector St. Peterburg inspection team walks through a containership inspecting the ship's equipment. This inspection ensured the ship was being maintained to the highest standards. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908128
|VIRIN:
|231214-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110050533
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|PORT MANATEE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard conducts containership inspection at SeaPort Manatee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
